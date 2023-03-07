Bike-share program will face uphill budget battle in early 2024

In a sign of things to come, city council was deeply divided about requesting financial information on launching a bike-share program in London, Ont.

On Tuesday, council directed city staff, “to prepare a budget business case for micro-mobility services, including bike-share services, for inclusion in the 2024-2027 Multi-Year Budget process.”

However, the motion only passed by a single vote.

“When you don’t have a private sector vendor that is even interested in giving it a try, I’m not sure that there’s any value in the city exploring doing it ourselves,” argued Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis.

A recent report to the Civic Works Committee revealed that no companies submitted a bid to operate a bike-share program in London.

“The Request for Proposals (RFP) required a proponent who was able to provide bike-share services without requiring annual operating funding from the City of London for standard operations,” the report stated.

It was determined that:

the number of bike-only micro-mobility systems has decreased as e-scooter based systems have been introduced

more employees working from home or through hybrid models continues to create uncertainty for operators

successful bike-share operations are based on longer-term contracts

programs have a consistent municipal operating subsidy and/or or from a major sponsor.

London was only offering an $85,000 annual subsidy to accommodate lower income families.

Council’s decision will see a business case prepared for city hall’s upcoming four-year budget.

Budget deliberations are scheduled for early next year.

Deputy Mayor Lewis believes the 8-6 vote only delayed an inevitable decision.

“I think when councillors see at the price tag they’re going to balk at it,” he added. “And quite frankly, I didn’t want to put our staff, whose time is not free either, through the work of creating this business case in the first place.”