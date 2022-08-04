Bike stolen during knifepoint robbery in Cambridge
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
Waterloo regional police said a victim was robbed by three suspects, two of whom brandished knives.
The suspects stole the victim’s bicycle during the robbery, police said.
On Aug. 4, at approximately 4:55 a.m., police received a report of a person-on-person robbery in the area of Struck Court and Pinebush Road in Cambridge.
There were no physical injuries reported.
Police said the incident appears to be targeted and the investigation is ongoing.
