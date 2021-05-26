Bike stolen from Victoria youth with special needs recovered

Just hours after Victoria police said they were searching for a stolen custom bicycle, police said that the bike belonging to a special needs youth had been recovered on Wednesday afternoon.

The bike, outfitted with special parts provided by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, was stolen from a storage shed at SJ Willis School over the May long weekend.

The custom bike was crucial to its owner, who has special needs and uses the bike as a mobility tool during school, according to police.

Victoria police say the unique bicycle was later spotted and recognized by a security guard, who retrieved it and handed it over to Saanich police.

The bike has since been returned to the family it belongs to. While the bike did sustain some graffiti damage, police say the family is happy and grateful to have the bicycle back.

