Biker who sped past OPP detachment charged with stunt driving
Ontario Provincial Police say a good way to be stopped for stunt driving is to speed right past the local police detachment.
Police said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that a driver on a motorcycle sped past the Prince Edward County police station on County Road 1, near Picton, Ont.
The driver was caught going 154 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.
"Speeding by the OPP detachment will certainly draw attention," police said.
The driver's vehicle has been impounded for 14 days and their driver's licence has been suspended for one month, both automatic roadside penalties for a stunt driving charge. The driver must also appear in court.
Speeding by the OPP detachment will certainly draw attention. #PrincEdOPP stopped this bike for stunt at 154kmh in 80kmh zone on Cty Rd 1. DL seized, bike impounded + court date. #SlowDown #DriveSafe ^am. pic.twitter.com/Ft8rIJrGUc— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) September 25, 2023
