Bikers roar through southern Manitoba for autism awareness

A group of bikers roared through southern Manitoba Saturday to help support children living with autism.

The St. Amant Autism Ride and Raffle, which was launched in 2018, raises awareness and funding to ensure pre-school aged kids have access to recreation and leisure activities.

"They talk about Manitoba being so generous. This riding community really speaks to that. It's incredible," said Juliette Mucha, the executive director of the St. Amant Foundation.

She said more than 200 riders took part in the event which kicked off Saturday morning with a ride to Carman and a barbeque outside Harley Davidson. One lucky rider also drove away with a brand new 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle worth nearly $20,000.

Mucha said an avid member of the riding community started the first autism ride and passed it on to the St. Amant Foundation. In that time, the foundation has raised nearly $300,000.

"This event over the past four years has already opened five community classrooms supporting pre-school children with autism," she said. "So imagine that is how many people are taken off the waitlist to be able to receive quality programming, so their kids have the best chance to succeed in kindergarten."

The St. Amant Early Learning Autism Program helps kid improve communication, social interaction, and coping through individual and group activities.