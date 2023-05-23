Bikes for Migrants runs for second consecutive year

An initiative designed to give migrant workers more autonomy is running for a second consecutive year.

Organizers of the Bikes for Migrants campaign believe a little two-wheel transportation can go a long way to improving the lives of the workers.

AJ McCallum knows his way around bikes, having spent six years working in a bike repair shop. Now he’s helping to refurbish donated bikes, methodically checking them over.

"This one has a gear that is seized. So I've got to change the cable out," said McCallum as he checked over a donated bike.

Tuesday was the first day of the latest Bikes for Migrants campaign and a half-a-dozen bikes had already been dropped off.

McCallum is happy to take part in the bikes for migrants initiative, providing bicycles to visiting farm workers, "They're doing jobs that a lot of other people wouldn't want to do, and it's important. We want our veggies and fruits and stuff."

The rector of St. Aidan’s Anglican Church, located in London, Ont.’s Hyde Park neighbourhood, said a conversation about a year ago sparked the initiative.

Kevin George had a discussion with Chatham-area reverend John Maroney, “He’s a priest in our Spanish-speaking communities down there," recounted George. “He told us about the incredible need for safe transportation.”

“Reliable bikes were in great need,” George added. “We thought this would be a good way for our church to do what we can to lift up the dignity of every human being."

Over the lunch-hour on Tuesday, John Castle arrived with a bike, “That bike originally came from Peterborough 23 years ago, when my wife and I moved to London.”

Castle admits it hasn't seen the pavement in a lot of years, in fact he said, “For 23 years I’ve been going to ride it and never, ever have.”

Now he's hoping it will provide solid transportation for others. “It's pretty good. It only needs the tires pumped up and a little oil on the chain and it's good to go, and it's an English Raleigh bike."

People can either donate a bike or donate 225 dollars, which will help purchase a new bike. The 100 bikes that were donated last year went to a ride-share program at a farm near Thamesville, Ont.

George said many people don't understand how isolating life in a bunkhouse on a farm can be. He said the bikes help break that isolation, "To be able to get out and go and perhaps have a meal, meet some friends for a coffee, do the things we all like to do. Instead of being relegated to the farm."

The church is accepting bikes and donations throughout May and June. For more information on how to donate, you can contact St. Aidan’s Church by email at office@staidans.net.