Bikes on CTrains pilot extended into 2023
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Journalist/Producer
Ryan White
Cyclists will be permitted to travel with their bikes on CTrains at all times of day into 2023 as Calgary Transit has announced its pilot project has been extended.
The pilot was originally scheduled to conclude on Aug. 31 but will remain in place for an additional seven months. It is now slated to end March 31, 2023.
Up to two bicycles are allowed in the bulkhead sections of each train car when space is available. Cyclist must enter through train doors designated with stickers indicating bike access.
Calgary Transit had limited bikes on CTrains to only non-peak hours before the pilot was introduced.
For additional details regarding the initiative visit Calgary Transit – CTrain Bike Pilot.
