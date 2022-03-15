Bill Burr, David Spade to headline comedy festival on Calgary's Prince's Island

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival will be bringing some of the biggest names in stand-up comedy to Alberta this summer

Bill Burr, David Spade and Whitney Cummings are slated to take to the Prince's Island Park stage in Calgary during the festival that runs from June 24-26.

A complete Calgary lineup will be announced in the weeks to come.

The Edmonton leg of the festival will run from Aug. 12 – 14 at the Edmonton Exhibition Lands Racetrack Infield and is set to include Amy Schumer and a live recording of the Stiff Socks podcast with Pete Davidson appearing as a special guest.

Tickets for both the Calgary and Edmonton events will go on sale on March 18 with VIP tables reserved for 2, 4 or 6 people. A limited number of general admission tickets for grass seating will also be available.

Minors will not be admitted as all of the festival events are adults-only. Tickets will range from $79 to $199 per person plus additional fees.

