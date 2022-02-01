Bill Chow stepping down as SJHL commissioner after 10 years in role
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) commissioner Bill Chow will be stepping down from the role after spending more than 10 years at the helm of the league.
Chow announced his decision to resign, effective March 31, 2022, in a news release Tuesday morning.
“I will continue to fulfil my duties as the Commissioner of the SJHL as I have for the past 10 plus years,” Chow said, in the release. “There have been many factors that have gone into my final decision.”
His current contract was set to expire in 2023, after signing an extension in the summer of 2021.
Chow served as the commissioner for more than a decade, most recently leading the league through the fallout of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
7 charged, $41K seized in Fort McMurray drug-trafficking investigationA drug-trafficking investigation in Fort McMurray has led to multiple charges after a search warrant was executed by police last Tuesday.
-
Man killed, four people injured in head-on collision near CampbelltonOne man is dead and four people, including two children, are in hospital after two vehicles collided outside Campbellton, N.B.,Tuesday evening.
-
Hollywood star Keifer Sutherland releases third album, talks Martimes rootsHollywood star Keifer Sutherland is known for countless movies and T.V. shows, but the Biritsh-Canadian actor with Maritime roots has another passion — music.
-
Two people from North Bay charged with drug trafficking, other offencesTwo people from North Bay have been charged with several offences following a motor vehicle collision early Tuesday morning, police in Kirkland Lake said.
-
Wildlife Haven Rehab Centre sets ambitious goal to support operationsManitoba’s Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre treated a record number of animals last year and the organization has set an ambitious fundraising goal in February to support their work.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide updateOn Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported that COVID-19 hospitalizations appear to have peaked in B.C., with over 60 per cent of patients in hospital now testing positive for the virus after being admitted for other reasons.
-
'They're so gross': Saanich students spread 150 salmon carcasses along local creekA unique school outing in Saanich allowed kids to get their hands dirty on Monday.
-
Prince Edward Island to put up $12.2 million for potato diversion, destructionMore details about funding for potato growers on Prince Edward Island, including $12.2 million from the provincial government, have been released amid the ongoing export ban to the United States.
-