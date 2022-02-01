Bill Chow stepping down as SJHL commissioner after 10 years in role

Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) commissioner Bill Chow will be stepping down from the role after spending more than 10 years at the helm of the league.

Chow announced his decision to resign, effective March 31, 2022, in a news release Tuesday morning.

“I will continue to fulfil my duties as the Commissioner of the SJHL as I have for the past 10 plus years,” Chow said, in the release. “There have been many factors that have gone into my final decision.”

His current contract was set to expire in 2023, after signing an extension in the summer of 2021.

Chow served as the commissioner for more than a decade, most recently leading the league through the fallout of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and the COVID-19 pandemic.