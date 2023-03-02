Bill Nye the Science Guy is coming to Ontario this month

Those who miss chanting “Bill! Bill! Bill!” whenever “Bill Nye the Science Guy” graced their television screens can soon do so in person at various appearances in Ontario.

Later this March, Nye will be taking the stage to discuss a variety of topics, like climate change and natural disasters, according to a news release.

“And we’ll be talking about how we can make the world better for everyone with, what? With science!” Nye said in a promotional video for his upcoming tour.

The Emmy award-winning American engineer will first stop at the Centre in the Square in Kitchener, Ont. on March 27.

Then he will make his way to First Ontario Concert Hall in Hamilton, Ont., on March 28, and finish his Ontario stops in Toronto at the Meridian Hall on March 29.

Nye also has a couple of other spots across Canada this summer, with performances lined up in Vancouver and Calgary in June.

Tickets can still be purchased online.