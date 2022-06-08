Bill to establish Ojibway National Urban Park moves passes second reading

The plan to establish Ojibway National Urban Park is one step closer to becoming a reality as a private member’s bill passed second reading Wednesday in the House of Commons.

Member of Parliament for Windsor West Brian Masse’s bill moved forward with a vote of 169 for and 147 against with support from the Bloc, Green Party, Conservative party, the NDP, and two liberal MPs.

“The bill to establish Ojibway National Park is the culmination of years, if not decades, of work by many residents of this region fighting to protect this unique ecosystem in one of the most heavily developed areas in the country,” Masse said in a news release.

“It has been a real privilege to be the one in the House of Commons on the bill, but this victory belongs to so many, from Caldwell First Nation to local residents and environmental groups, from scientists and the City of Windsor, and so many more. So, thank you! Your work has paid off.”

The proposed urban park would include Ojibway Park, Spring Garden Natural Area, Black Oak Heritage Park, Tallgrass Prairie Park, Ojibway Prairie Provincial Nature Reserve, and Ojibway Shores.

The bill did not pass second reading without a bit of drama. Some MPs suggested the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Marc Miller, made “unparliamentary” comments to Masse during discussion over the park’s designation.

The incident occurred after the question period when Masse pressed Miller over whether he would establish the national urban park, saying Caldwell First Nation’s Chief asked government and MPs to support the bill.

According to Masse, Caldwell First Nation, the City of Windsor and the Wildlands League have all written letters showcasing their support for the designation.

“This is an essential step in making this park a reality. Now it goes to the HOC Environment Committee where Caldwell First Nation, Windsor residents, scientists, environmental groups, the City of Windsor, and the tourism sector will be able to tell the Members of Parliament how important Ojibway NUP will be,” Masse said.

“I want to thank my colleagues from all parties for their support. All those years of work by so many people across this city and country brought this day about.”