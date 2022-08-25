Bill to fix the Northern Health Travel Grant returns
A northern Ontario MPP has reintroduced legislation to have a committee fix and improve a travel grant that helps people in the north access medical treatment not available locally.
NDP Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Michael Mantha retabled a bill to review the Northern Health Travel Grant (NHTG), which helps pay for transportation and accommodations for health care located at least 100 kilometres from the resident's home.
Citing continuously rising gas prices, Mantha would like to see a committee comprised of northern health care providers and grant recipients come up with recommendations for the provincial health minister to improve travel reimbursement costs.
"People in the north are not getting the same access to health care because of the high cost of travel," the MPP said.
"By refusing to raise the NHTG rates, the Ford government is putting a massive burden on northern Ontarians who are already struggling with inflation and price gouging."
Currently, the transportation reimbursement is calculated at 41 cents per kilometre based on return road distance travel less 100 kilometres.
Hotel reimbursement ranges from $100 to $550 depending on how many nights.
CTV News has reached out to Sylvia Jones, the Ontairo minister of health, for comment and is awaiting a response.
