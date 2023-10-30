Billboards aim to break the stigma about addiction

‘Addiction: It’s Not That Simple’ is the message of a billboard campaign in Sudbury.

The Go-Give Project is circulating billboards in the city to help break the stigma associated with addiction, emphasizing that it’s not unique to just one demographic.

The first billboard features a silhouette of Johnathon, a lawyer, husband and father. Although his name and age have been changed, officials behind the billboard campaign said the profile reflects a real case the Go-Give Project has engaged with.

“This is an anti-stigma campaign designed to help break down some of the barriers that are in place for our friends that are suffering from addiction and or substance use disorders,” said Evie Ali, the executive director of The Go-Give Project.

“So the idea behind this campaign is that you know addiction is not a one way street. It’s not a simple choice. It really just is not that simple.”

The Go-Give Project said the plan is to circulate different billboards featuring profiles of real addiction cases throughout the city.

“It’s definitely to promote conversation because at the end of the day anybody who is suffering from addictions or substance use disorder is a human being and they didn’t fall out from the sky. Nobody decided one day I woke up and I am going to be addicted to drugs today,” said Ali Farooq, the programs manager with The Go-Give Project.

Farooq said fostering a better understanding of addiction will help people living with it and hiding it.

“It’s very dangerous for an individual to be using alone and behind closed doors and we are in a toxic drug supply crisis so that increases the risks of overdoses and death,” said Ali Farooq.

Officials at The Go-Give Project say anther goal of the billboard campaign is to show addiction can happen to anyone and it can affect people from all walks of life.