'Bills don't stop': Southern Alberta restaurant temporarily closes in face of new rules

A southern Alberta pub says the money it makes through take-out and delivery just isn't enough to stay afloat, so it's decided to close down for the time being.

Honkers Pub, on Fifth Avenue North in Lethbridge, says it has had a very tough year so far with the COVID-19 pandemic taking a huge chunk out of sales.

To make matters worse, back in November someone drove a truck through the front entrance of the building and stole their ATM.

The restaurant, which has been in the city for the past 25 years, says the latest setback in the form of the province's new restrictions aimed at "stopping the spike" is just too much to bear.

That's why the owners decided to close up shop temporarily until things improve.

"It's just not the same," said Vicky Vanden Hoek, Honkers' owner. "When we sit down and we're going, 'Holy cow, we didn't even break $200 but we paid almost $1,000 in wages.' There's always the overhead, you know, the day-to-day bills don't stop. The day-to-day monthly stuff doesn't stop because the government shuts us down."

The pub plans to reopen once it's safe to do so.