Billy Bishop Airport resumes operations after 'suspicious item' prompts evacuation, bomb squad call

Billy Bishop Airport is resuming normal operations after a nearly four hour delay and a police evacuation of its terminal prompted by suspicious item found during baggage screening that Toronto's bomb squad found to be a medical device.

Police and fire crews were first called to the Toronto Island airport at about 7:20 a.m.

A Ports Toronto spokesperson told CP24 that a security screener detected something suspicious inside a carry-on piece of luggage that was making its way through a checkpoint.

Toronto police said they began evacuating the terminal building before 9 a.m.

Passengers arriving at the shore side of the terminal across from the island were barred from proceeding to the terminal.

After 11 a.m. Monday, officials stated that the item was found to pose no threat at all.

“The Explosive Disposal Unit of Toronto Police Services retrieved the item, conducted a full investigation, and have confirmed that the item is a medical device and not a threat to public safety,” Ports Toronto spokesperson Jessica Pellerin told CP24.

Billy Bishop Airport resumed flight operations on Sept. 8 after an 18-month long shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.