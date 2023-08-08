Bird 'brains' flock to London to help our feathered friends

One of the largest bird conferences in the world is underway in London this week.

More than 800 ornithology experts - from over 40 countries - are set to take part in scientific talks at the RBC London Convention Centre.

They have come from around the globe to discuss a growing problem: Our disappearing bird population.

"There are 29 per cent fewer birds in North America than in 1970. So bird populations are declining. So, it is up to us to provide the habitats that they need to thrive and be successful," states Greg Mitchell, a conference organizer.

While the London conference dubbed "Birds as Bridges" will be focused on habitat, the experts are also looking to improve public education and knowledge of bird species.

A long list of scientific talks is scheduled on every subject from feathers to bird cognition.

But no one is putting anything ahead of the pending climate crisis and mankind’s impact on our feathered friends.

"One of the biggest pressures we see, especially in Florida, one of the fastest growing states, is pressure from human development and loss of habitat and habitat fragmentation," stated Zachery Holmes, a University of Florida Bird Ecology Student

Southwestern Ontario birders can relate to the loss of land.

They also understand how extreme weather can damage food sources.

But for now, the bird food crisis remains to the south, where monster hurricanes have wiped out supply according to Sheylda Diazmendez of Environment for the Americas in Puerto Rico

"Stronger storms and more numerous storms. So, we are just trying to have allies in other areas that can come to the Caribbean and help us when we need help, and we can then go out and help others when they need it too."

No matter where the birders hail from, they encourage the public to join conservation efforts to help birds in their communities.