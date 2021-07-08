Bird Canada hosts e-scooter safety event

Bird Canada is hosting an e-scooter public safety demonstration Thursday in Windsor, two months after the company launched in the city.

Five hundred e-scooters are scattered throughout Windsor, with over 60,000 rides reported since the Rose City launch in May.

Bird Canada says the event is designed to promote the responsible riding of Bird’s shared e-scooters and will provide attendees with micro-mobility vehicle basics, including in-depth information on how to properly ride and operate e-scooters.

The event also hopes to bring attention to rules for respecting pedestrians, businesses, and traffic.

Company officials say there are plans to hold similar safety events in August and September.

The event runs until 2 p.m. at Civic Terrace, north of Riverside Drive, east of the Spirit of Windsor.

Free helmets will be given out to those who successfully demonstrate safe riding practices at the event and awareness of City of Windsor e-scooter guidelines.