Bird flu confirmed in additional poultry flocks in Alberta and Saskatchewan

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency say avian influenza has been detected in additional poultry flocks in southern Alberta as well as in Saskatchewan.

The agency announced over the weekend that the bird flu was identified late last week in flocks in the following areas:

Mountain View County;

Warner County;

Cardston County;

Rural Municipality of Moose Mountain No. 63, Sask.; and,

Rural Municipality of Loreburn No. 254, Sask.

According to the CFIA, the H5 strain of avian influenza poses no significant public health concern for healthy humans who are not in regular contact with infected birds.

Zoos across North America, including the Calgary Zoo, have closed their aviaries to visitors and moved birds indoors in an attempt to shield the birds from the virus.

More than 27 million chickens and turkeys on farms in 26 states in the United States have been slaughtered in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus during the outbreak.

Small flock owners in Canada are being encouraged to keep their birds indoors as much as possible during wild bird migration when the risk of exposure to the virus increases.

