Bird flu detected on Woolwich farm as virus continues to spread
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says bird flu has been found on a third farm in southern Ontario.
The agency says the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of avian flu was found in a poultry flock in Woolwich, Ont. on Wednesday.
This follows the confirmation of the virus in a poultry flock on Monday in Zorra, Ont., outside London, Ont.
Bird flu was first detected on an Ontario farm on Sunday, in another poultry flock near Guelph, Ont.
The CFIA says it has implemented control zones and is helping nearby farms increase their biosecurity.
Industry leaders say farms are on high alert.
“All producers are very aware of this,” Brian Ricker, chairman of the Turkey Farmers of Ontario told CTV Kitchener on Tuesday. “Everyone will be very careful about who goes on their property, what is going on around that; certainly all producers will be very vigilant.”
The most recent bird flu outbreak began last year in Europe and has since spread to the United States and Canada, devastating commercial farms with its very high mortality rate.
-
20 year old man shot in New SudburyGSPS is asking for the public’s help after a man was shot outside Walmart in New Sudbury
-
Dog attack in Delta leaves patient in critical condition, BCEHS saysParamedics say they transported a person to hospital in critical condition after an apparent dog attack in Delta Thursday afternoon.
-
Sault businesses expect slow return of U.S. visitorsWith COVID-19 testing requirements for fully-vaccinated travellers set to come down this week, Sault Ste. Marie's business and tourism community is getting ready for an increase in visitors crossing the International Bridge.
-
COVID-19 cases among MLAs and staff halt budget work in Nova Scotia LegislaturePremier Tim Houston won’t call it so, but opposition party members say there's a COVID-19 outbreak at the Nova Scotia Province House.
-
Monthly market finds new home in Barrie's downtown coreAfter outgrowing its traditional venue, a monthly market in Barrie has found some new temporary homes right in Barrie's downtown core.
-
People’s Alliance demise presents advantages, challenges for N.B. ToriesA political bombshell in New Brunswick politics may have addressed one issue for Premier Blaine Higgs but created another, according to a political observer.
-
'A win for both communities': Canada's deaf theatre festival offers accessible entertainment for allCanada's only deaf theatre festival is underway in Edmonton, with performers feeling especially inspired this year after the success of a film starring a predominantly deaf cast.
-
Nurse to face disciplinary hearing for failing to report alleged abuse at Maple Ridge care homeDisturbing allegations of abuse at a Metro Vancouver care home have emerged as a nurse faces a disciplinary hearing for failing to report the incidents.
-
Near North Palliative Care Network providing options for seniors facing social isolationThe Near North Palliative Care Network is hoping to help seniors who have faced social isolation in the last two years from the COVID-19 pandemic by encouraging them to become social volunteer ambassadors for its yearly butterfly release later this year.