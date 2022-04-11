Bird flu found at 3 more poultry flocks in central Alberta

Bird flu has been found in three more poultry flocks in central Alberta, bringing the total to six, Canadian Food Inspection Agency officials said on Monday.

It was revealed last week a highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of avian flu had been confirmed in two poultry flocks in Mountain View County and one flock in Ponoka County.

The CFIA said on Monday it had also been found in poultry flocks in Kneehill County on Friday, Paintearth County on Saturday and Wetaskiwin County on Sunday.

The infected premises have been placed under quarantine, an investigation has been launched and CFIA will be establishing movement control measures on other farms within the areas.

It says the cases have been reported to the World Organisation for Animal Health.

So far, about 260,000 birds have been euthanized or killed by the virus in Canada. Approximately 166,000 of those were in Alberta and 84,000 were in Ontario.

CFIA says avian influenza is not a significant public health concern for healthy people who are not in regular contact with infected birds.

It says the cases serve as a strong reminder that avian influenza is spreading across the world and that anyone with farm animals must practice good biosecurity habits to protect poultry and prevent disease.

Bird flu cases in poultry and non-poultry flocks have previously been reported in recent months in Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The most recent bird flu outbreak began last year in Europe and has since spread to the United States and Canada, devastating some commercial farms with its very high mortality rate.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency believes migratory birds are responsible for Canada's 25 outbreaks, and expects there will be more cases as flocks continue to fly north for the summer. So far, there has been no evidence of farm-to-farm transmission.

“I think this is, in more recent memory, one of the larger number of cases in multiple provinces of avian influenza and the first time that we've had H5N1,” said Dr. Mary Jane Ireland, chief veterinary officer.

"AI is spreading in wild bird populations across the globe and presents a significant national concern as birds migrate to Canada," read a release.

"The CFIA continues to remind anyone with poultry or other susceptible birds to practice good biosecurity habits to protect them from infectious animal diseases."

With files from The Canadian Press