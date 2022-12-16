Bird flu identified at Perth County poultry plant
Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been found at a commercial poultry processing plant in Perth County.
Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) says the H5N1 virus was identified in live animals by an independent third party and immediate action was taken by the plant operator.
Any suspected poultry has put on hold and “is not in the public domain.”
The plant in question has not been identified.
The HPPH are working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the Ministry of Health and Public Health Ontario, along with the plant operator, to manage the situation.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza is a different strain than the one that causes the flu in humans. The HPPH says does not easily cross from birds to people and fully cooked poultry is safe to eat as there’s no evidence that eating infected meat or eggs can transmit H5N1 to humans.
