Bird flu in Michigan prompts zoo to move birds indoors

A majority of birds on exhibit at the Detroit Zoo are being moved indoors as a precaution against the bird flu which federal and state officials have confirmed to be in Michigan.

The Detroit Zoological Society says Friday that the birds will remain indoors as long as necessary to ensure their health and safety, and many will be out of public view.

Flamingos, ostrich, cassowary, sandhill cranes and the zoo-roaming peafowl will be among the birds out of view, as will all birds housed in the Matilda R. Wilson Free-Flight Aviary.

Federal officials said a strain of the virus had been detected in a noncommercial backyard flock of birds in Kalamazoo County in southwestern Michigan.