Bird poop, not a leaking plane, blamed for 'mist of fluid' found on cars in Trenton, Ont.

Bird poop, and not a Royal Canadian Air Force plane, is getting the blame for dirtying vehicles near the runway to CFB Trenton earlier this week.

The Department of National Defence launched an investigation after receiving reports that drivers found a light mist of fluid covering their vehicles that were parked at a Canadian Tire store in Trenton, Ont. on Monday.

The parking lot is located on the approach to the 8 Wing Trenton runway, and military aircraft had been conducting training in the airspace at the time the fluid was discovered.

In a statement on Thursday, DND said no leaks, nor technical issues related to hydraulic fluids were found on Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft operating at 8 Wing Trenton on Monday.

The investigation is now blaming birds passing through the area.

"The investigation concluded that the light mist of fluid, found on some vehicles at the Trenton Canadian Tire parking lot, on November 14, was likely related to bird droppings from migratory flocking birds eating local Buckthorn berries," 8 Wings Public Affairs said in a statement.