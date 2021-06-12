Birthday boy spotted speeding 56 km/h over the speed limit in Barrhaven, police say

A motorist celebrating his birthday had to find another ride home after being stopped for speeding in Barrhaven.

The G2 driver borrowed a sibling's car.

Ottawa police say the driver was spotted speeding at 116 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Greenbank Road near Malvern Drive.

The driver's licence was suspended for seven days, and his sibling's vehicle was impounded for a week.

Police continue their Project NoiseMaker this weekend, targeting speeding and other offences on roads across the city.

Last weekend, officers issued 86 tickets for speeding, 19 for stunt driving and eight for an improper muffler on a vehicle.

