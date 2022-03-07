Birthday lottery ticket turns into $125,000 gift for Cookstown couple

A married father of one from Cookstown plans to complete some home renovations and take his family on vacation with his $125,000 lottery win.

Glen Emptage said he purchased The Big Spin instant scratch ticket at the Circle K on Yonge Street in Alliston for his wife's birthday.

"It was Christmas day when I realized I had won a Big Spin,' he said.

"I was in disbelief. It was an excellent Christmas present."

Winning the Big Spin meant a trip to the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to give the Big Spin Wheel a try with prizes ranging from $100,000 to $500,000.

Emptage said when he told his wife and daughter about the win, they didn't believe him at first, but that didn't stop his enthusiasm.

"It feels fantastic. I can't describe it."

The Big Spin instant scratch ticket costs $5 per play and has one in 3.98 overall odds of winning.