Birthday lottery win enables Metro Vancouver family to buy their first home

In yet another example of a lack of affordable housing in the Vancouver area, it took winning a lottery prize for a family to purchase their first home.

The Pitt Meadows family plans to get into the real estate market after winning thousands of dollars on a scratch ticket.

Jordan Marcellus told the B.C. Lottery Corporation that he and his family had been daydreaming about what they'd do with a lottery prize.

Two days later, Marcellus found out he'd won $675,000. The prize was from a Set for Life card he was given as a birthday gift.

The winner said he thought it was fake at first, but when he realized it was real, he knew exactly what he'd do with the money. He and his wife will buy their first home.

"It means we have the ability to set up our family and be extremely generous to others," he was quoted as saying in a BCLC news release.

"It's unbelievable."

The approximate odds for any Set for Life prize are 1:3.75, according to BCLC, but the odds of winning the top prize like Marcellus did are much lower.

BCLC estimates that at 1:508,333.33.

Interestingly, players are statistically more likely to win the top prize than to win $100,000, $20,000 or even $1,000.

The most likely prize is another free ticket.