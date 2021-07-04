Bishop Grandin to fully reopen on Wednesday after pavement fractures

The City of Winnipeg closed eastbound Bishop Grandin Boulevard due to a pavement fracture on Sunday, however, it was able to open a single lane to traffic by late the afternoon.

In a tweet, the city said eastbound traffic was being redirected onto the southbound off-ramp to detour across Pembina past the closure and back onto eastbound Bishop Grandin.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area at this time and use alternative routes.

On Monday morning, the city confirmed it was able to open a single lane to traffic at the location of the pavement fracture on Sunday afternoon.

Crews are continuing to work on repairs and all lanes are expected to be open by Wednesday night.

- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen and Kayla Rosen

Eastbound Bishop Grandin Blvd is completely closed at Pembina Hwy due to a pavement fracture. All eastbound traffic is being redirected onto the southbound off-ramp to detour across Pembina past the closure and back onto eastbound Bishop Grandin.