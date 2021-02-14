As with most things during the COVID-19 pandemic, religious services have had to adapt to public health restrictions.



With Ash Wednesday just around the corner, the Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie is ensuring Catholics can still receive ashes, even if they are unable to attend services in person.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, one of the most sacred times of the year in the Catholic Church.



However, with gathering restrictions in place due to COVID-19, the Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie is offering a unique curb-side pickup-style option.

“People are able to get a little container of the ashes that will be blessed on Ash Wednesday, go to their parish, pick it up along with the prayer ritual, and do it at home,” says Bishop Thomas Dowd.



He says along with the ashes, parishioners will be given instructions on how to conduct the ritual with their families.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity that we can still celebrate Ash Wednesday at home,” says Erica Nogalo, a parishioner at St. Gerard Majella in Sault Ste. Marie.



“I have two young children and this will be an opportunity for us to celebrate and distribute the ashes in our home.”

Bishop Dowd says the ashes will be blessed on Ash Wednesday as usual. In order to accommodate as many people as possible, parishioners will be able to pick up the ashes from their parish for up to two weeks following Ash Wednesday.