Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park
A bison gored a 25-year-old woman in Yellowstone National Park.
The bison was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful, when the woman approached it on Monday, according to a park statement. She got within 10 feet (3 metres) before the animal gored her and tossed her 10 feet into the air.
The woman from Grove City, Ohio, sustained a puncture wound and other injuries.
Park emergency medical providers responded and transported her via ambulance to a hospital in Idaho.
Park officials say it's the first reported bison goring this year. The park statement said bison are unpredictable, have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal and can run three times faster than humans.
Park regulations require visitors to remain more than 25 yards (23 metres) away from bison. The park statement said two other people were also within 25 yards of the same bison.
The incident was under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.
-
Barrie driver nabbed for 'excessive speeding' in cottage country: OPPA Barrie woman accused of speeding 50km/h over the limit in cottage country faces charges.
-
Unvaccinated Toronto police officers, employees can return to workThe Toronto Police Service’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy has ended, permitting the return of unvaccinated officers and employees who were placed on a leave of absence.
-
Petrolia floral shop sells rainbow roses for Pride monthGray’s Floral Market in Petrolia Ont., is celebrating Pride month in a unique way.
-
Charges laid after Brampton road rage incident involving BB gunA 39-year-old man has been arrested uttering threats during an incident of road rage in Brampton while in possession of a replica gun.
-
Trade show takes over Barrie's Sadlon ArenaThe Public Works Trade Show is being held at the Sadlon Arena on Bayview Avenue in Barrie.
-
Higher interest rates and mortgages: What do they help and hinder?With the Bank of Canada expected to keep raising its policy interest rate through 2023, experts expect the gap between fixed and variable mortgage rates to shrink. If you're in the market for a mortgage, here's some advice on what to consider when deciding which type to opt for.
-
Council to submit proposal to replace Lawson Aquatic Centre with ICIP fundingRegina city council voted unanimously to move forward with an application to both the federal and provincial government to use the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) to replace the aging Lawson Aquatic Centre.
-
Basketball coach from Timmins to be inducted into the Canadian Basketball Hall of FameMichele Belanger of Timmins had a 41-year career with the University of Toronto Varsity Blues Women's Basketball program. She's being inducted into the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame.
-
Saskatoon gun stores' sales surge after new legislation introducedMatthew Zarr bought a handgun at North Pro Sports in Saskatoon on Wednesday morning.