Bison return to historic Metis lands

Bison have returned to Metis Nation-Saskatchewan land near the Batoche National Historic Site.

Twenty-five bison were successfully transferred from Parks Canada to Metis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN–S), on the land north of Saskatoon.

Metis-Nation Saskatchewan says the return of bison to Batoche complements the long-term vision to grow the herd and explore the economic development potential it'll bring to the region, as well as provide educational opportunities.

Bison have been a cultural and historical staple for Metis people for generations, providing everything from food and clothing to tools,