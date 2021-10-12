Bison unharmed after viral video shows head trapped in car at Quebec wildlife park

A bison at a wildlife park in western Quebec is unhurt after a frightening incident over the weekend.

It’s not a sight you see everyday, a large bison—weighing in well over 1000 pounds—with its head stuck in the side of a small car, but that was exactly what happened Sunday at Parc Oméga, east of Gatineau, near Montebello, Que.

“Somebody opened the window and … the bison put the head inside the car and I was shocked,” Leonardo Heizer, who was at the park and captured the now viral video, said.

Heizer and his family made the drive from Ottawa, hoping to see bison for the first time since immigrating to Canada from Brazil four years ago.

What he saw instead was something staff at the park say has never happened before.

“I was thinking somebody is going to get hurt for sure,” Heizer said.

Thankfully, staff say the bison was able to free itself from the vehicle in between five to ten minutes without harming itself or the people in the car.

“He wasn’t trapped that long so thankfully it was just more panic rather than anything else, so he wasn’t hurt and he managed to get himself back out and he wasn’t hurt so we’re very thankful for that,” Lucy Robertson, a staff member at Parc Oméga said.

Robertson says the incident is a reminder of the importance of the park’s rules.

“All of our safety rules have been put in place to avoid any incidents, such as what happened on Sunday, and just to ensure the safety of both animals and our visitors,” she noted.

The park expressly forbids people from opening their windows in the bison enclosure or feeding the animals.

Heizer says the car involved was significantly damaged.

“The windshield was damaged and the column between the front window and the windshield was damaged too,” he noted.

Staff at the park couldn’t say whether the driver of the vehicle would face any punishment as a result of the incident.

The park remains open and visitors can still see the bison in its enclosure.