Bissell Centre concerned it won't meet underwear campaign goal
With the annual DropYourGonch underwear campaign coming to a close, the Bissell Centre is concerned donation quotas won’t be met.
The campaign began July 19 and is scheduled to run until Saturday. The Bissell Centre is hoping to receive 10,000 pairs of new underwear to assist those transitioning out of homelessness.
The campaign is designed to promote good health and hygiene, while boosting self-confidence and self-esteem, read a release by the centre.
“This is the first time through the pandemic we’ve been concerned a goal won’t be met. The past year has been difficult for everyone not just people experiencing homelessness and we understand that the wells may be drying up”, said Scarlet Bjornson, marketing and communications coordinator.
“Sadly, the number of people experiencing homelessness is starting to rise and more people are needing help this year. We need to find a way to meet the growing need,” she added.
The Bissell Centre is accepting in-person donations or online.
