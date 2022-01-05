Bissell Centre in critical need of winter items as cold snap continues

As the extreme cold drags on in Edmonton and for much of Alberta, vulnerable people are in urgent need of extra layers to help stay warm during the deep freeze.

When temperatures drop to dangerous lows the risk of frostbite increases.

To help mitigate the risk, organizations like the Bissell Centre are accepting winter clothing donations to help Edmonton’s homeless population.

On Thursday, the centre put out the call for a specific list of items which include:

Winter boots

Long underwear

Waterproof gloves

Snow pants

Hand and foot warmers

New or used items can be dropped off at the donation centre at 88 street and 118 Avenue, Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ATTENTION #YEG!



Due to the prolonged extreme weather, we have an urgent need for the following items.



