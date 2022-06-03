Bisson concedes to Pirie, ending 32-year career as MPP for Timmins

Incumbent NDP Gilles Bisson was routed by Progressive Conservative George Pirie on Thursday in what was a two-way race to be MPP for Timmins.

With electronic voting in the riding, results came in so fast that Bisson knew the result before Pirie -- and visited Pirie's campaign party to concede.

“Well I'm somewhat surprised," Bisson said.

"We thought we were in a pretty good spot when we looked at the numbers and how we related with previous voters. But obviously the people of Timmins made a decision and in a democracy that’s never wrong."

"So you have to accept it. I accept the decision of the people of Timmins and I wish George well,” he added.

Pirie said he was surprised by Bisson's visit.

“They obviously knew before we did so it was quick and that caught me off guard," said Pirie.

"We campaigned ... like you’re one vote behind all the time and that’s what we did … So right up to the end, right to the end of the day, we just kept working, working and so we got it done.”

Pirie, who's been serving as mayor of Timmins said he's excited about the next four years.