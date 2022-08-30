'Bit of a miracle': Man escapes house fire in View Royal, tries to save pets

Firefighters say a man was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke at a home in View Royal, B.C., on Monday evening.

The fire was reported just before 4 p.m. at a home along Evelyn Heights.

Firefighters from View Royal, Colwood and Langford all attended the blaze, which started in the home's first floor living room.

When firefighters arrived, they found the homeowner inside trying to rescue his pets, including a number of dogs, fish and some snakes.

View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst says most of the animals survived, except for one family bird that was found in a cage.

He says it's lucky no one was hurt since there were no working smoke alarms in the house.

"Really fortunate outcome," said Hurst. "He was asleep at the time of the fire and it's a bit of a miracle that he woke up."

The fire chief says the man was taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and was later released.

While the homeowner is relatively uninjured, Hurst estimates that damage to the home could cost between $100,000 to $200,000.

"It was a quick knock down but damage is extensive – a lot of heat and smoke damage," he said. "The house will be unlivable for a while."

Fire investigators say a faulty electrical appliance may be responsible for the fire.