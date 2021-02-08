Bitcoin hit a record-high near US$45,000 on Monday after Elon Musk's electric carmaker Tesla invested US$1.5 billion in the digital currency. Online fundraiser for B.C. shooting victim's family may be fraudulent, family tells homicide team Homicide investigators in B.C. are warning the public to be careful about making donations online following reports that a recent campaign may be fake. COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update Health officials in British Columbia are expected to announce the latest developments Wednesday in the province’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Saanich police arrest man after fire in apartment entranceway Saanich police have arrested a man for allegedly starting a small fire outside an apartment building in the Burnside area on Sunday.