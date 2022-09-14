Bitcoin transaction leads to robbery, victim confined and assaulted: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg man has been charged after he allegedly threatened and held a man at gunpoint during a Bitcoin transaction.
According to police, at approximately 5 p.m. Monday, they met with a 19-year-old male who was being treated at hospital following a robbery. When they spoke with the man, he said he was meeting with someone for a pre-arranged Bitcoin transaction, and claimed he was held at gunpoint, assaulted, tied up and driven around in a vehicle by a suspect, who demanded money. The victim was able to escape the car when it stopped and ran for help.
Later in the evening, police arrested a 22-year-old man in the 400 block of Broadway.
The man has been charged with multiple offences, including two counts of assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, uttering threats, and multiple firearms-related charges. He was detained in custody.
-
Woodstock police searching for driver that fled scene of collisionWoodstock police are looking for the driver of a silver sedan after they failed to remain at the scene of a collision on Tuesday, causing $5,000 worth of damage.
-
Unexpected holiday for Queen’s funeral met with confusion, concern in the MaritimesThe sudden and unexpected holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is being met by some confusion and concern in the Maritimes.
-
High school students find positivity in a unique art project in an unusual placeStudents at Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Bradford can find messages of positivity in the form of a unique art project in an unusual place.
-
Limousine used by Queen Elizabeth on display at the Reynolds Alberta MuseumA piece of royal history is on display at the Reynolds Alberta Museum, the 1939 McLaughlin-Buick convertible limousine that was used by Queen Elizabeth, along with several other members of the royal family.
-
Mother of accused in north Edmonton deadly attacks says family tried to seek help from mental-health system, policeThe mother of a 25-year-old man who is accused of killing one Edmontonian and stabbing two others is offering her condolences to the victims and calling out the health and judicial systems who she says abandoned her family.
-
'A hardship for everyone': Lack of spare drivers leads to bus route cancellation in rural Sask.A lack of spare bus drivers has led to parents in rural Sask. to find their own transportation to and from school for their children.
-
Kingston, Ont. Montessori opting out of $10-a-day daycare over funding concernsOne daycare in Kingston's west end has decided to opt out of $10-a-day completely. The owner of Bayside Montessori says that is because there are still too many unanswered questions.
-
Officers describes attack by Mahoney as 'sheer terror' on day 3 of inquestWindsor police officer John Paul Karam testified he was bleeding profusely after being attacked by Matthew Mahoney on March 21, 2018.
-
Ottawa man charged in Halton human trafficking probeAn Ottawa man is facing numerous charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Halton Region.