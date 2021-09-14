'Bittersweet': Castle façade coming down from former Oktoberfest building
Demolition has started on the castle façade on the former Oktoberfest building in Downtown Kitchener.
The iconic castle is coming down to make way for a new development.
"It is bittersweet," said Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest executive director Alfred Lowrick. 'It's sad in some aspects but you know things have to change."
The castle has been home to Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest for 35 years, but earlier this year the festival moved its headquarters to the former BMO building on King Street after dealing with financial loss.
The building will become a mixed-use retail space with restaurants, shops and office space. The building was purchased by Hans House Inc. for $1.3 million as part of a joint project between the Woodhouse Group and Brightpath Capital Corporation.
The Maypole will stay at its location on Benton Street.
This year's Oktoberfest will kick off with an official opening ceremony on Sept. 24, running over three weekends from Sept. 24 to Oct. 11.
"The festival is changing, again more virtual, more online merchandising and those tpyes of things," Lowrick said. "It's important to reinvent ourselves."
-
'Iconic' Pickering landmark lands spot in the Guinness World Record booksThe iconic Pickering pedestrian bridge has landed in the record books, declared by the Guinness World Records as the longest enclosed pedestrian bridge in the world.
-
B.C. offers incentives like child care to recruit and retain health-care workersThe British Columbia government is offering nurses and other health-care professionals incentives like child care and support for housing and travel as part of a recruitment drive.
-
Province expanding rural ambulance services with 'largest hiring push in B.C.’s history'The British Columbia government is expanding rural ambulance services across the province in what it calls the "largest hiring push in B.C’s history" for the paramedic service.
-
No end in sight for rising natural gas pricesThanks to a hotter than usual summer and surging global demand for natural gas, energy experts say it will cost more to heat Alberta homes this winter.
-
Man struck by RCMP cruiser accused of attempting to flee hospital, biting officer: RCMPA man who was seen carrying a weapon and struck by an RCMP cruiser during his arrest south of Wetaskiwin has been charged with several offenses, including assault.
-
$8-million boutique hotel planned for Windsor’s Little ItalyThere’s something new planned for Windsor’s Little Italy.
-
A week in, and so far so good in London-area schoolsManaging the return to school with the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 has proven to be a challenge in some areas of the province, but less so in the London region.
-
'They'll never really be gone as long as we remember them': Friend says of family who died in camper fireFamily and friends are struggling to come to terms with the unimaginable loss felt by everyone in the community after a couple and four children died in a camper fire on Sunday.
-
'I just want them back': Sask. anglers remember 2 friends who died in car crash hours after successful fishing tournamentTodd Taylor was laying down for a nap after an early morning of hunting when a message popped up on his phone – his cousin, Steve Taylor, and friend, Cody Strass, had died in a car crash.