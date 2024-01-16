'Bittersweet moment': widow wins $100,000 a few months after husband’s death
An 81-year-old Chatham woman says winning $100,000 a few months after her husband’s death is a “bittersweet moment.”
Dollena Mcinnes matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Dec. 23 Lottario draw to win $100,000.
"My husband passed away a few months ago and we use to play the lottery together,” says Mcinnes. “I really wish he was able to be here with me to see this. He would be so happy. This is a bittersweet moment for me."
Mcinnes says this is the first time she has won anything in her life.
“I play Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49 and Lottario weekly," she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. "I've been playing the lottery for over 30 years."
The retiree says she checked her ticket a few days after the draw on the OLG app.
"I used my daughter’s phone and found out I was a big winner. I was numb! My children were all beyond happy for me," she said.
Mcinnes says she has no plans for her winnings yet.
The winning ticket was purchased at the CNIB Kiosk in Walmart on Dougall Avenue in Windsor.
