Bivalent boosters rolling out across Windsor-Essex

Eligibility for bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters has opened up to Ontarians ages 18 and older.

The vaccine, which experts say is more effective against the more-transmissible Omicron variants of the virus, was made available to certain groups less than two weeks ago.

Tim Brady, who owns Brady’s Drug Store in Essex and Belle River as well as co-chairs the Ontario Pharmacists Association’s board of directors, says demand has so far fallen short of expectations.

“I'm sure people are exhausted on it. I get it,” he says.

Pharmacies are booking appointments for all eligible now, but Brady says in some cases it could be a week’s wait before you can actually get the shot due to shops being uncertain how much to order.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) says they can probably squeeze you in by Friday.

“We have lots of appointments up online through Thursday this week,” says Amanda Chajkowski, who works on the health authority’s vaccine front.

She says WECHU’s outdoor vaccine clinic is doling out doses now — with a clinic set to offer the shot at the University of Windsor next week.

Appointments can be booked online at wevax.ca or by calling 519-258-2146 ext. 4500.

“We have plenty of openings this week as well as into next week,” says Chajkowski.

You can also contact your pharmacist to inquire about booking there, or with any questions you might have around eligibility.