Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine available to Sask. residents aged 18+ on Sept. 29
All Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older who are able to get a COVID-19 booster will be eligible for the Moderna bivalent vaccine as of Thursday, according to a news release from the province.
Those interested will be able to get a vaccine through Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) booked and walk-in clinics along with participating pharmacies, the province said.
“It is recommended that eligible residents receive the Moderna bivalent booster dose at least four months following their last COVID-19 vaccination, regardless of the number of COVID-19 doses received to date,” a news release said.
The bivalent vaccine protects against the original strain of COVID-19 and also provides enhanced protection against Omicron variants of the disease.
“Clinical trials have shown that the Moderna bivalent vaccine triggers a strong immune response against the original 2020 COVID-19 strain and Omicron variants. Safety monitoring showed that any side effects experienced were similar to those of the Moderna booster and were typically mild and self-resolving,” the province said in a release.
All Saskatchewan residents aged six months and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Tecumseh sends out voter information letters, here’s how to cast your vote in the municipal electionResidents in Tecumseh will be able to cast their vote in the upcoming municipal and school board elections using internet and telephone voting methods starting on Oct. 14.
-
Tributes pour in for Canadian actor Robert Cormier after 'unexpected' deathHeavy-hearted tributes are pouring in for Canadian actor Robert Cormier, best known for his roles in 'Heartland,' 'Slasher' and 'American Gods.'
-
Truro region works through Fiona triumphs four days after stormDays after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the region, trees continue to be hoisted out near Truro homes, and the areas high elevation appears to be the blame for the extensive damage.
-
City of Waterloo to reissue voting cards after incorrect information sent outThe City of Waterloo said it is in the process of reissuing voting cards after incorrect information was mailed out ahead of the municipal election.
-
'Worth its weight in gold': Homeowners invest in generators as Atlantic Canada experiences more severe stormsAs Atlantic Canada experiences more frequent and severe storms with extended power outages, many homeowners are investing in generators.
-
'We weren't heard:' Northern Manitoba mom claims health-care negligence after daughter’s near-death experienceA mother from Mathias Colomb Cree Nation in Northern Manitoba is sharing her and her family’s experience at the isolated community’s nursing station, claiming their concerns about their daughter’s breathing were not listened to until the situation became critical.
-
Several housing units to be built on Elsipogtog First Nation through provincial, community partnershipThe government of New Brunswick and Elsipogtog First Nation will be working together to build dozens of housing units within the community.
-
Admissions still on hold at Collingwood's Sunset Manor more than one year laterWhen hospitals across the province are trying to free up space and find accommodations for seniors at long-term care homes, Sunset Manor in Collingwood hasn't been able to accept new residents for more than a year.
-
Regina city council to consider movie tax reduction, increase to leisure activity feesRegina City Council will look at reducing the amount of tax placed on movie theatre tickets at Wednesday’s council meeting.