Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters roll out across B.C.

Rollout of the bivalent vaccine that fights infection from COVID-19’s original strain and Omicron variants is now underway in most of B.C., and the push is on for everyone five and older to get their fall boosters – despite some vaccine fatigue.

At mass clinics in Vancouver Coastal Health, Fraser Health and Island Health, every fall booster given to those 18-plus is now the bivalent, or combination vaccine.

Moderna’s Spikevax booster, which arrived in Canada earlier this month, targets two strains of COVID-19, unlike the regular vaccine that is still being administered to most children for their boosters.

Invitations are being sent out by the province with priority for those at highest risk of developing severe symptoms and health-care workers.

Shawn Leatham got his booster at a Victoria clinic Tuesday. He works in a hospital and said the decision was a no-brainer, explaining he wanted to “help everyone else and keep myself healthy and safe as well.”

Marg Crowley also got boosted at the same clinic. She said she was happy to get the bivalent vaccine.

"I support it. I think the more people who are immunized, the better off we’ll be, the sooner we can get out and get on with life," she told CTV News.

Officials know many people with three shots and a recent infection may think they don't need another injection, but they urge everyone five and older to consider a fall booster.

Monica Stevenson, a clinical co-ordinator for public health who oversees several mass immunization sites said she understood vaccine fatigue, adding the reduction in deaths and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 was evidence that vaccines work.

"I know this is hard for the public to wrap their heads around – yet again, another vaccine. But look at the facts. Look at the figures. We have a vaccine that works and we're trying to get ahead of this virus before it gets ahead of us again," she told reporters outside the Quadra Street clinic.

After infection, experts recommend you wait at least three months before getting a fourth dose of vaccine.

most kids will get a regular or children's vaccine. Pharmacies also have doses.

On Vancouver Island, staffing challenges mean the clinics aren't at full capacity. Stevenson said while the levels differed by facility, appointments are filling up quite quickly.

Vancouver Coastal Health, Fraser Health and the Ministry of Health didn't respond to CTV by deadline.

In a few weeks, British Columbians will be able to get a flu shot and booster at the same time, and officials say it is safe to do so, with no additional side effects.

Whether that's the new normal, or whether a new COVID-19 vaccine will be recommended every six months or so, doctors said it's too early to know.