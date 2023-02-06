Bizarre behaviour in Midland sends man to hospital
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call on Hugel Ave. in Midland on Friday shortly after 1 p.m., where they found a man displaying visible signs of distress
Blood was visible on his clothing and he continued his erratic actions while police attempted to calm the situation.
Efforts by officers to communicate with the male were unsuccessful.
Police observed the man run onto the busy roadway and had concerns that he would be struck by a vehicle.
A Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) or taser was used to take control of the man for his own safety.
He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Officers are still investigating this matter to determine the cause of the behaviour.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
