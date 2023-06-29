Bizarre crash caught on video

A driver wedged her car on a boulevard in a bizarre crash Thursday morning.

Emergency responders received a call shortly before 7:30 of the single-vehicle crash near Marsellus and Mapleview drives in Barrie.

The 59-year-old woman had to be extricated from her car, once both a fire hydrant and pole were removed from the boulevard.

She was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

No charges were laid.