Bizarre stabbing incidents end with guilty pleas

A London, Ont. courtroom heard how a friend and stranger fell victim to a London man after they were stabbed almost two years ago and just minutes apart.

On May 15, 2021, Preston Hill, 24, a one-time rising hockey player was driving to a north London address with Samuel Bakare, a man he had met at the Salvation Army’s Centre of Hope.

In an agreed statement of facts, the court heard how in a matter of minutes things turned deadly outside a Patricia Street home when Hill pulled out a knife and stabbed Bakare, a one-time minister in the neck.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After being arrested Hill, was rambling and told police he wanted to, “Go to war against goofs...All those f—-in’ people.”

Hill was initially charged with second degree murder but on Thursday he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The court has heard that after the stabbing of Bakare, Hill remained in the north end changing the life of Simon Dunford who was out walking his dog along Richmond Street.

Dunford was approached by Hill and stabbed.

Later from his hospital bed, Dunford told CTV News London he was lucky to survive, and said, “He [Hill] just pulled out a knife and stabbed me...I just immediately thought I was going to die.”

In September, Hill pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in connection with the Dunford stabbing.

On Thursday, the judge ordered a psychiatric assessment for Hill in April and he is scheduled to be back in court in June.