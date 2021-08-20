Black bear and cub spotted in West Kildonan: Winnipeg police
Editorial Producer - CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca
Kayla Rosen
The Winnipeg Police Service is warning the public over sightings of a black bear and a cub in the West Kildonan area.
According to police, the bears were spotted in the area west of Main Street between Swailes Avenue and North Point Boulevard.
Officers are urging people to avoid walking trails, bike paths and green spaces in this area.
Police said that officers searched the area, but didn’t see any signs of the animals.
CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to Manitoba Conservation for more information.
