Black bear attack seriously injures man in northern B.C., conservation service says

The BC Conservation Officer Service says its predator attack team is responding after a black bear attack seriously injured a man in the province's north on Sunday.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. near Fort Fraser, a village roughly 90 minutes west of Prince George, by car.

RCMP and paramedics responded to the scene along with conservation officers, according to a post on the service's Facebook page.

The victim was taken to hospital, and his condition was unknown as of Sunday afternoon, the service said.

Conservation officers said bystanders helped scare the bear away.