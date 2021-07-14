Black bear released back into wild after climbing tree in Transcona
Editorial Producer - Digital
Danton Unger
The black bear that found itself up a tree on a Transcona street Tuesday evening has been returned to the wild.
A provincial spokesperson told CTV News the bear was released on Wednesday at an undisclosed, remote location. Video supplied by the province shows the bear running off after being released.
The bear's trip out of Winnipeg started Tuesday evening after it was spotted up a tree at Bond Street and Edward Avenue just after 7 p.m. Winnipeg police and conservation officers responded.
Police told CTV News that conservation officers tranquillized the bear later in the evening. Police said the bear fell unharmed into a waiting blanket held by officers.
CTV News will update this story.
-With files from CTV's Renee Rodgers
