Black bear safely relocated to White Lake after making visit to Barrhaven back yard

A black bear that made its way to Barrhaven Monday, has been safely relocated. Ottawa police tweeted that the bear was successfully tranquilized and relocated to a more suitable environment.

Earlier in the day, a section of Earl Mulligan Drive in Barrhaven was closed because a black bear was spotted in the area. It has since been reopened.

— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) June 14, 2021

Big Barrhaven bear is tranquilized and on his way to safer environment ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ #bear pic.twitter.com/OeyD6fyq3q

The National Capital Commission said Tuesday morning the bear to the White Lake area, about 85 km from Barrhaven.

Our Conservation Officers were busy yesterday! With the help of @OttawaPolice, @OttawaBylaw and @ONresources, they safely got the bear out of the tree in #Bearhaven and relocated it near White Lake, Ontario. The bear arrived around 11pm in good health! #ottawa #ottnews #Barrhaven pic.twitter.com/BhGiRfnhZU

Ottawa police said the bear had settled into a resident's back yard. Earl Mulligan Drive was closed between Woodroffe Avenue and Woodgate Way while the bear was loose and OC Transpo detoured a bus route.

A bear has settled into a resident’s backyard in #Barrhaven. Earl Mulligan is closed between Woodroffe/Woodgate to keep the area safe and limit disturbance to the bear. The bear appears to be injured and we are awaiting input and expertise from @ONresources for further direction. pic.twitter.com/CC7m7yRAIb

DETOUR: Routes 171 both directions in the area of Woodroffe/Earl Mulligan due to a bear. https://t.co/6JKD6cnGpU

Bear running around Earl Mulligan in #barrhaven pic.twitter.com/yQ2a8dux99

This was the second suburban bear sighting in as many days. On Sunday, a bear was spotted in a field in Stittsville near Fernbank Road and Terry Fox Drive and later near Terry Fox Drive and Eagleson Road.

It is unclear at this time if the bear spotted in Barrhaven Monday morning is same bear or a different one.

Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources offers the following tips if you encounter a bear:

Slowly back away while keeping the bear in sight and wait for it to leave

If the bear does not leave, throw objects, wave your arms and make noise with a whistle or air horn

Prepare to use bear spray

If you are near a building or vehicle get inside as a precaution

Drop any food you may be carrying and slowly move away

If a bear is in a tree, leave it alone. Leave the area. The bear will come down when it feels safe

The ministry says if you encounter a bear, do not run, climb a tree or swim and do not attempt to feed the animal.