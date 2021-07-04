Black bear sighting near Parkhill, Sunday

A black bear was spotted in north-west Middlesex County Sunday afternoon.

A video shot by Erin Barrett White shows the bear running through a soybean field near Parkhill at Highway 81 and Elginfield Road.

Recent black bear sightings have been found in the area and around Lambton County.

The Ontario website states, "generally, the noisier the bear is, the less dangerous it is, provided you do not approach. The noise is meant to 'scare' you off and acts as a warning signal."

